thongs australia

Source: supplied.

Leadership
Nicole Lutze

Thongs Australia saw a gap in the market and has now sold more than 50,000 pairs of Australian-made thongs

Authors
Nicole Lutze
7 minute Read

The Australian lifestyle is synonymous with thongs and beach culture, so when Scott Jungwirth discovered no Australian-made thongs exist, he and two business partners decided to step up and fill the void. The result is Thongs Australia — a rubber thong company that’s designed, made, packed and distributed right here in Australia.

Since launching as a side hustle in late 2017, the brand has sold more than 50,000 pairs of thongs, collaborated with iconic Aussie brands like Vegemite and Victoria Bitter and is now also sold via The Iconic.

According to Jungwirth, the secret to the brand’s success lies in its commitment to creating and selling a premium quality product, good PR and the value of the Australian Made label.

Simplistic design isn't always simple

Designing and manufacturing a pair of thongs seemed a simple enough idea. But after conceiving the idea in 2015-2016, Jungwirth and his partners quickly realised their options were very limited.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.