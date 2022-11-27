Thongs Australia saw a gap in the market and has now sold more than 50,000 pairs of Australian-made thongs

The Australian lifestyle is synonymous with thongs and beach culture, so when Scott Jungwirth discovered no Australian-made thongs exist, he and two business partners decided to step up and fill the void. The result is Thongs Australia — a rubber thong company that’s designed, made, packed and distributed right here in Australia.

Since launching as a side hustle in late 2017, the brand has sold more than 50,000 pairs of thongs, collaborated with iconic Aussie brands like Vegemite and Victoria Bitter and is now also sold via The Iconic.

According to Jungwirth, the secret to the brand’s success lies in its commitment to creating and selling a premium quality product, good PR and the value of the Australian Made label.