Fight, flight, or hide: The three different strategies adopted by employees in a toxic workplace
We have all heard the term ‘toxic culture’ thrown around, but I will outline what I mean by this term. Toxicity in the workplace develops from a pattern of combined behaviours that are counterproductive. When promoted by toxic leadership, a toxic culture incorporates six specific behaviours:
- passive hostility
- shaming
- indifference
- team sabotage
- negativity
- exploitation
Toxic cultures are known to promote attitudes that adversely impact employees’ psychological wellbeing. Psychological wellbeing is also defined by six attributes:
- autonomy
- environment management
- personal growth
- positive relationships
- having life goals
- self- acceptance
In one particular study that considered the impact of a toxic workplace culture on psychological wellbeing, it determined, not surprisingly, that wellbeing is lower in employees who are exposed to toxic workplace cultures. What might be surprising is that almost 80% of workplaces met the criteria for toxicity! The researchers identified that there are three main strategies adopted by employees who are confronted with these toxic work environments:
Active rejection
These employees are the whistleblowers, the fighters against injustice, who take action against the toxicity of the workplace and see quitting as the last resort. These employees represent over one-third of the workforce.
