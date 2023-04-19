Fight, flight, or hide: The three different strategies adopted by employees in a toxic workplace

We have all heard the term ‘toxic culture’ thrown around, but I will outline what I mean by this term. Toxicity in the workplace develops from a pattern of combined behaviours that are counterproductive. When promoted by toxic leadership, a toxic culture incorporates six specific behaviours:

passive hostility

shaming

indifference

team sabotage

negativity

exploitation

Toxic cultures are known to promote attitudes that adversely impact employees’ psychological wellbeing. Psychological wellbeing is also defined by six attributes: