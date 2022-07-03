How to be a better networker — without meeting new people

Are you a time wise individual? Many of us feel we’re not.

Time is a precious commodity and, unfortunately, one we can’t get more of. We’re all always hoping for more hours in the day; more days in the week; more weeks in the year to achieve our goals.

So what if you could create more time within the days you have?

Organisational psychologist and behavioural scientist Amantha Imber has designed a guide that does just that: shortcut your way to achieving more in less time, with less stress and greater joy.