Five insider tips for getting the most from a startup accelerator program

At last count, there are over 200 accelerator programs in Australia. Most have sprung up in the past few years and each has its own nuances and goals for founders.

But while the number of programs has exploded, the collective wisdom around how to best utilise them has not. I still see founders applying for programs for the sake of it, or with no real commercial goal in mind.

I’ve personally been through four accelerator programs now — three with Carbar and one with a prior business — and I can unequivocally say that they are worth an application.

But like any business-building tool, it’s only dependent on how founders use them. With this in mind, I wanted to offer up some guidance and observations from the several programs I’ve undertaken over the years. It’s the kind of insight you might not hear until you are already in — or have been through — an accelerator program.