Here are the top 17 factors that make a business worth buying
When it comes to assessing the value of a business, inexperienced buyers often make the error of relying solely on measurable metrics such as profit or turnover. However, these metrics alone do not provide a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the business’s true potential.
While they are important, it is crucial to acknowledge the presence of non-measurable factors too, as these can dramatically influence the sale price. By considering all factors, you can gain a more holistic perspective and make a more informed decision regarding the true value of a business.
Here are four important non-measurable metrics and 13 measurable metrics you should take into account before buying a business:
The top four non-measurable metrics
Does the business have an automated sales pipeline?
Sales are the lifeblood of a business. If the business is dependent on the current owner’s contacts, relationships, or reputation to bring in new clients, its potential for growth may be capped. Every business must have a proven, scalable, and repeatable sales process. Without it, the acquisition of new business is haphazard and reliant on goodwill. Without a documented sales system in place, how will you acquire new business?
