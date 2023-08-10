Here are the top 17 factors that make a business worth buying

When it comes to assessing the value of a business, inexperienced buyers often make the error of relying solely on measurable metrics such as profit or turnover. However, these metrics alone do not provide a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the business’s true potential.

While they are important, it is crucial to acknowledge the presence of non-measurable factors too, as these can dramatically influence the sale price. By considering all factors, you can gain a more holistic perspective and make a more informed decision regarding the true value of a business.

Here are four important non-measurable metrics and 13 measurable metrics you should take into account before buying a business: