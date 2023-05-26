Top traits of exceptional service leaders

Does your team take care of your customers as well as you’d like? Do they feel you care about them as much as you do your customers? The truth is, leadership has the single biggest impact on customer experience. Happy customers are the result of a happy team. But what does it take to get this right?

In the new book, They Serve Like We Lead, customer service specialist Monique Richardson shows how caring for your people is at the heart of all service leadership. Drawing upon decades of experience and examples of exceptional service-driven leaders and organisations across all sectors, Monique explores how customer and employee experience are inextricably linked and the importance of both.

In this extract from the book, Monique shares the traits of service leaders that their people value deeply.