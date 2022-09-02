Is your website outdated? The top UX and web design trends forecast for 2023
It might be hard to believe but we’re already more than halfway through 2022. If you’re looking at building a new website for your company or are just interested in seeing how your current website compares to your competitors, now’s the time to start looking ahead to 2023 and the type of trends that are going to influence web development.
As a business it is your responsibility to stay up-to-date with all that’s happening in the world of web design and development. Below are some of the web trends in the UX and web development space that we are expected to see making a significant impact over the next 12 to 18 months.
Localisation
The internet has transformed the way we conduct most daily tasks, from making booking flights to banking. The entire world is now at our disposal. Ironically, often the information we need is most valuable when it’s localised.
What does that mean? From UX standpoint, localisation means designing your website or application for your target audience in terms of location, demographics, and cultural norms. At a very basic level, your digital product should use language local to your target audience. If you offer a product or service for sale, currency should be localised as well. From a design perspective, ensure the colours you have used don’t have cultural significance in your target demographic and research whether your chosen font is available in various scripts.
