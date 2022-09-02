Is your website outdated? The top UX and web design trends forecast for 2023

It might be hard to believe but we’re already more than halfway through 2022. If you’re looking at building a new website for your company or are just interested in seeing how your current website compares to your competitors, now’s the time to start looking ahead to 2023 and the type of trends that are going to influence web development.

As a business it is your responsibility to stay up-to-date with all that’s happening in the world of web design and development. Below are some of the web trends in the UX and web development space that we are expected to see making a significant impact over the next 12 to 18 months.