Tribe Skincare founder Kayla Houlihan rebranded and stopped advertising. Now her business is stronger than ever

When Kayla Houlihan went looking for the perfect gentle natural skincare that works wonders on sensitive skin, she realised what she was looking for didn’t exist. Instead, her search led the entrepreneur to create her own solution.

For five years, the Tribe Skincare founder had run her own skin clinic in the heart of Geelong, in regional Victoria, helping people that walked through the doors with their unique skin concerns and issues.

Houlihan soon saw there was a big gap in the market for skincare for sensitive skin that was both gentle and results-driven, especially after seeing so many customers with sensitive skin come through her clinic.

Tribe Skincare was founded in 2017 after Houlihan invested $40,000, which was originally saved for a house deposit, into the brand to make it possible.