tribe skincare

Tribe skincare founder Kayla houlihan. Source: supplied.

Morganne Kopittke

Tribe Skincare founder Kayla Houlihan rebranded and stopped advertising. Now her business is stronger than ever

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
Entrepreneurs
4 minute Read

When Kayla Houlihan went looking for the perfect gentle natural skincare that works wonders on sensitive skin, she realised what she was looking for didn’t exist. Instead, her search led the entrepreneur to create her own solution.  

For five years, the Tribe Skincare founder had run her own skin clinic in the heart of Geelong, in regional Victoria, helping people that walked through the doors with their unique skin concerns and issues.

Houlihan soon saw there was a big gap in the market for skincare for sensitive skin that was both gentle and results-driven, especially after seeing so many customers with sensitive skin come through her clinic.

Tribe Skincare was founded in 2017 after Houlihan invested $40,000, which was originally saved for a house deposit, into the brand to make it possible.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.