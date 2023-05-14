Trusting the algorithm or your gut? Three common approaches marketers use for analytics

By Fabrizio Fantini and Das Narayandas

Advanced analytics can help companies solve a host of management problems, including those related to marketing, sales, and supply-chain operations, which can lead to a sustainable competitive advantage. For example, firms can integrate decisions and optimise the entire value chain by modeling individual customers’ behaviors and preferences and offering tailored products priced as close as possible to shoppers’ willingness-to-pay price points — all while reducing the cost of servicing individual transactions.

But as more data becomes available and advanced analytics are further refined, managers may struggle with when, where, and how much to incorporate machines into their business analytics, and to what extent they should bring their own judgment to bear when making data-driven decisions. The questions they need to answer are: When does it make sense to shift from traditional human-centered methods to greater automation of analytics and decision-making? And how can we strike an appropriate balance between the two?

One of us (Fabrizio) founded a practice that helps clients optimise performance using AI to automate pricing and supply-chain decisions; the other (Das) is an academic who has developed an MBA course that incorporates field cases focused on using AI to enhance marketing, sales, and support functions. Together we set out to understand how to maximise the potential of both humans and machines to arrive at the best business decisions.