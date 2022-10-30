Why attentive customer service will generate repeat customers that are loyal to your brand

Intuitive, relevant, quality customer service is essential in attracting your ideal target market and retaining it. By tuning in to your customers’ needs, and valuing them and their interactions with your business, you can tune up your service and ensure a loyal customer base into the future.

Engaging with your customers is a chance to develop trust and loyalty offline and online. From the moment of engagement, springs the start of the service journey and the first impressions your customer makes about your business.

Value equals usefulness: honour the customer exchange

For retailers, the key strategy in developing quality online customer experiences is to narrow the gap in your focus between bricks and mortar sales and online customers. The effort you put into the offline customer experience should mimic the environment you provide for your online customers.

This includes how you personalise service, your response time in answering queries or issues, and the value you provide in your communications.

We all value our time and so do our customers. Valuing their time is important in a marketplace that has infinite global choices and competitors to your brand. Customers should feel that they benefit from engaging with your business, not just from the product or service purchased. If you can show how you value your customers by providing service and content that is useful to them, you will go a lot further in retaining top-of-mind and ongoing loyalty.