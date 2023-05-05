Use this three-step approach to get a customer’s email
5 minute Read
Should you require people to provide an email so they can download a brochure from your website? That was the debate on a Facebook business group I saw recently, and opinions were divided 50/50, leaving no one with clear answers. So what does behavioural science say?
Cutting to the chase, these are the three things you need to do to get this type of user engagement right:
1
Right size the reward
Match the value to your customer to the effort required. The greater the effort they have to go to, the greater the reward for bothering has to be.
Keep reading for freeLearn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here