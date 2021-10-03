How SPC went from weathering 20,000 abusive messages in under a week to making its vaccine policy public for all

On August 5, 2021, food processing business SPC put in place the first vaccine mandate across the nation not enforced by government health orders.

It gave employees at its Shepperton factory six weeks to get vaccinated, along with a day of leave to get the shot, and two days of sick leave if they experienced any complications.

For SPC, it was a position taken after listening to medical advice, motivated by wanting to keep employees safe while they undertook essential work in an indoor environment.