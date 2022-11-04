Why ‘vertical growth’ is the key to excellent leadership and improving company culture

Why is it that there is no shortage of leadership development materials, yet outstanding leadership is so rare? Despite having access to so many leadership principles, tools, systems, and processes, why is it so hard to develop and improve as a leader?

The answer is that the vast majority of leadership materials are based on what I call ‘horizontal development’ instead of vertical growth. Every year organisations will spend huge sums of money on sending their executive team to leadership development programs.

However, it is almost a certainty that in the end there will be no lasting behavioural change or long-term improvement in company culture.

This is because they’ve only spent their time at the program on acquiring new knowledge and skills (known as horizontal growth), such as empowerment skills, strategic planning skills or delegating.