How a vintage camera and a bidding war inspired Madison Stefanis to launch 35mm Co.

For 35mm Co. founder Madison Stefanis, there is something quite special about holding a film photo in your hand.

The 22-year-old is on a mission to help people around the world to reload and relive their greatest memories using reusable film cameras, after a vintage film camera she posted on Facebook for sale started a bidding frenzy and sold for five times more than she thought it would.

In its first year, 35mm Co. turned over $2 million in revenue. The small team was founded in Melbourne before moving to Gold Coast.

Stefanis sat down with SmartCompany to talk about what inspired her to start her business, film cameras in a fast photography era, the plans to continue to expand 35mm Co. into new US markets in 2023, and reaching customers across the world who want to relive and keep alive their most cherished memories.