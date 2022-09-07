Should you follow the money, or stick with your first business direction?

When you set out with a big idea for a new business, you often find yourself twisting and turning to suit the current market or even compromising with your business partners to find a happy middle-ground. Shifting focus to perfect the idea, comes with the territory, but what if you are facing the decision to completely change your business direction? Do you abandon your dream and follow the money, or stick to your guns and ride it out?

Having been through this situation many years ago when my business was in its infancy, I remember all too well the feeling of being at a crossroad. We’d followed our passions and threw a tonne of money at projects that had no return. Essentially the market we wanted to commercialise wasn’t there, leaving us with the question; pivot to where the money was, or die.

So how do you steer your business in the direction of success, without entirely losing your vision or your drive?