The Australian neobank scene was supercharged following the 2017 open banking legislation. But, three years later, the gold rush was stopped in its tracks as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Volt is one of the few independently owned survivors, with Xinja leaving banking and 86 400 being acquired by NAB.

Volt co-founder Steve Weston was a chief executive at global banks, including Barclays, before launching the neobank in 2019. In this interview, he shares his leadership strategies, drawing parallels between managing 3,000 people, and creating a brand new bank.

Weston explains how to keep people motivated in difficult times, and your management team connected to frontline customer concerns.

This interview offers lessons in: