vouch-ceo-gary-zurnamer

Vouch CEO Gary Zurnamer. Source: supplied

Inspiration
Gary Zurnamer

“You’ve got to let go”: Lessons from a startup founder who just raised millions

Authors
Gary Zurnamer
Startup Advice
4 minute Read

We recently celebrated our milestone first year in business at Vouch. It’s been an incredible, challenging, eye-opening ride, but one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced so far took me by surprise. Because it wasn’t the global pandemic, ‘Great Resignation’ or impending global economic downturn we all read so much about.

It was learning the simple lesson that sometimes, you’ve just got to let go. When it feels unnatural, you’ve got to relinquish control. And before you feel ready, you have to delegate responsibility so you can focus on driving the business forward.

Take customer calls for example: having a close connection with our customers has always been an obsession of mine.

At Vouch, we’re a product-led business so knowing how our users interact with the product, what they like and what they don’t, is integral to our success.

