Why Walmart entering Roblox is a lesson in metaverse marketing

Walmart is getting in on the metaverse action by launching two virtual experiences in Roblox — one of the hottest online gaming platforms in the world. And that’s a huge deal considering how massive its young audience is.

The first experience offered by the American retail giant is Walmart Land. According to the Roblox website, its full of experiences like mini games, events, easter eggs and obbys. No, that’s not a typo — ‘obby’ is Roblox-speak for obstacle courses.

There’s also virtual fashion shows, DJ booths, Netflix trivia, manicures and dance offs.

The Walmart Universe of Play experience seems to be aimed at a young audience. It offers users virtual versions of the year’s most popular toys, Jurassic World and PAW Patrol experiences and Razor scooter tracks.