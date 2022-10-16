Materialism and rule-breaking: What to be wary of when hiring a CEO

On November 19, 2018, Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan, was arrested after stepping off his corporate jet in Tokyo. Japanese authorities criminally charged him for a host of financial misdeeds at Nissan, including misappropriating $5 million and concealing about $80 million of his compensation over eight years.

For Ghosn, who had saved Nissan from bankruptcy after arriving in 1999, it was a stunning comedown. He had joined the company as an outsider with Brazilian, French, and Lebanese citizenship, but he had become one of Japan’s most recognized business leaders — nicknamed “Mr Fix It” by an adoring public, celebrated in manga comic books, and awarded a medal by Emperor Akihito. After his arrest, Ghosn argued that the allegations were “meritless and unsubstantiated,” ginned up by rivals within Nissan. Nonetheless, rather than stand trial, Ghosn hired a former commando to hide him in a music-equipment box and fly him by private jet to Lebanon, where he remains a fugitive.

Ghosn’s saga was shocking. How could anyone have seen it coming? In fact, there were clues.

In 2014 and 2016, Ghosn threw lavish birthday parties at the Palace of Versailles for himself and his wife, perhaps with company funds. He and his family have owned a 120-foot yacht and upscale homes in Tokyo, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, Beirut, and New York. He has invested in wineries and contemporary art. And even though he was awarded a compensation package four times as large as that of his counterpart at Toyota, Ghosn spent much of his tenure at Nissan complaining that he was underpaid.