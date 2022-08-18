WeWork GM on how to engage the younger generation of talent

While employees across Australia are returning to the workplace — voluntarily or otherwise — younger workers are making their way into the office, sometimes for the first time ever. This is uncharted territory for both gen Z and some millennials who have kick-started their career during the middle of the pandemic. It can be really challenging to be passionate and intentional about work from a remote capacity. According to a new PwC survey, 34% of respondents with less than five years of work on their resumes said they feel less productive while working remotely.

Last year, over 77% of Australians stated that they would prefer a hybrid approach to work going forward. As gen Z and millennials continue to make up an increasing percentage of the workforce, companies need to reevaluate how to engage this important demographic of workers. Organisations need to start thinking about the right hybrid strategies to put in place to get this younger generation of talent to feel more committed and excited about being a part of the team outside of day-to-day work.