WeWork GM on how to engage the younger generation of talent
While employees across Australia are returning to the workplace — voluntarily or otherwise — younger workers are making their way into the office, sometimes for the first time ever. This is uncharted territory for both gen Z and some millennials who have kick-started their career during the middle of the pandemic. It can be really challenging to be passionate and intentional about work from a remote capacity. According to a new PwC survey, 34% of respondents with less than five years of work on their resumes said they feel less productive while working remotely.
Last year, over 77% of Australians stated that they would prefer a hybrid approach to work going forward. As gen Z and millennials continue to make up an increasing percentage of the workforce, companies need to reevaluate how to engage this important demographic of workers. Organisations need to start thinking about the right hybrid strategies to put in place to get this younger generation of talent to feel more committed and excited about being a part of the team outside of day-to-day work.
Flexible working whenever and wherever you need it
According to Deloitte’s Global 2022 Gen-Z and Millennial Survey, 75% of gen Z and 76% of the millennials would prefer a hybrid work offering or option to work remotely. Hybrid models aren’t only about whether or not to allow employees to work from home, but it also gives them flexibility within the workspace.
This translates to different types of spaces to work from. For example, providing an open shared space that cultivates collaboration and private rooms that are more suitable for mentoring or deep work. There is also a growing need to provide work spaces in different locations, such as in CBDs and city centers versus suburban areas. This also provides 24/7 access to the office and the ability to work from different locations. We see that gen Z employees want more out of work than just flexible schedules with this generation motivated by enjoyable work, meaningful connections and wellness in the workplace.
