What every business owner needs to know about succession planning

I recently completed doctoral research on succession planning. Yes, I dedicated seven years of my life to studying the ins and outs of what happens when a business owner decides to pass the torch.

For me, the question of how to exit is the most important financial decision an owner will make, and I’ve built a business of helping other founders figure it out.

Thanks to a TV show you may or may not have heard of, succession planning is having a moment. On the one hand, this has made my job easier – everyone is talking about succession – but on the other, I feel I owe something to the countless case studies, researchers and academics that contributed to my research. I owe something to the science of succession planning itself (yes, it’s a science, not an art), because succession planning, when done right, doesn’t have to be a collision of money, power and family dynamics.

My top four takeaways when it comes to succession planning are: