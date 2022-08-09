What motivates people? Experts say it’s not money or perks

“What exactly can you do to create an environment in which people feel their lives are so intimately tied to the business that, as a matter of personal pride, they do everything they can to help it achieve its aspirations and become the best at what it does?” asks Bo Burlingham in Small Giants, Companies That Choose to be Great Instead of Big. He cites three criteria:

“To begin with, you need to get the basics right … That might seem obvious, but you’d be surprised how many companies with wonderful intentions trip themselves up by having poor internal communications, or bad coordination between departments, or inadequate follow-through on decisions, or any of a thousand other fundamental management issues that can negate all the positive initiatives those companies undertake. I have never encountered angrier and more cynical employees than those I’ve met in socially responsible companies that have been so focused on saving the world they neglected to do what was necessary to save themselves.

“The second imperative for creating a culture of intimacy involves reminding people in unexpected ways how much the company cares about them. The crucial word there is ‘unexpected’. these days most companies realize how expensive it can be to replace an employee and how critical it is to retain a good one, and they use a variety of tools to let people know they’re wanted and appreciated — performance bonuses, special benefits or perks, flexible schedules, recognition awards, parties, promotions, and so on. The companies in our sample use all those tools as well, but with a difference. They go out of their way to make sure the message gets through, either by doing what most companies wouldn’t dream of doing or by using one of the standard tools in an unusual way …