What not to do in marketing, from an award-winning marketing strategist

The biggest mistake I’ve made this year

It’s a doozie. A whopper. And, I have no one to blame but myself.

It’s also pretty embarrassing because I’m a professional marketer and this is 100% a marketing misstep — I should have known better.

This mistake cost me dearly both in time and money. While I mercifully avoided reputational damage, it did cause brand confusion, which is far from a good thing.