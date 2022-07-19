mia-fileman-marketing-mistakes

Mia Fileman. Source: supplied.

Marketing
Mia Fileman

What not to do in marketing, from an award-winning marketing strategist

Authors
Mia Fileman
Female Entrepreneurs
5 minute Read

The biggest mistake I’ve made this year

It’s a doozie. A whopper. And, I have no one to blame but myself. 

It’s also pretty embarrassing because I’m a professional marketer and this is 100% a marketing misstep — I should have known better.

This mistake cost me dearly both in time and money. While I mercifully avoided reputational damage, it did cause brand confusion, which is far from a good thing. 

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.