Why AI is only 10% of the secret sauce in customer experience
By Silvio Palumbo and David Edelman
Mercury, a former BCG client, is not in the business of building technology, so its leaders decided to begin with open-source AI. Given that most such tools charge according to usage, the upfront fixed costs would be low. Mercury concentrated on how to integrate available AI solutions with its content management, fraud, and eligibility systems, and many other front- and back-end systems. The company then automated its marketing processes, again drawing on available AI tools but using its own code for all the tests needed to learn what worked for whom and for tracking past results. The system it built focused on managing hundreds of variables for targeting purposes and creating content in a microgranular way. Within six months the pilot had generated a 10% improvement in actions taken as a result of the fintech’s messages. Mercury knew it was on to something big.
AI is required to achieve precision and scale in personalisation. It can gather, analyse, and use enormous volumes of individual customer data and tailor the customer journey at every touch point. Mercury’s experience, and the experience of CVS and Starbucks (which we’ll explore in detail), debunks the prevailing notion that extracting value from AI solutions is a complicated technology-building exercise. That thinking keeps companies from capturing the power of AI. They needn’t build it; they just have to properly integrate it into a particular business context.
Keep reading for freeLearn more