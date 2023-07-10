Why AI is only 10% of the secret sauce in customer experience

By Silvio Palumbo and David Edelman

Mercury Financial, founded in 2014, is a small fintech with a big mission: helping customers restore their credit profiles. Jim Peterson, Mercury’s CEO and a finance veteran, knew from the outset that AI was crucial for creating the personalised customer journeys that would be at the heart of Mercury’s offering. So in 2021, the company began searching for an AI-driven engine that could give every customer the right nudge at the right time through the right channel and in the right sequence. The nudge might be a push to split up payments among multiple credit cards, or a gentle warning that the customer was nearing a credit limit. Some might respond to a text message, others to an email. Some might respond best two weeks before an action date, others two days before. Any one of those elements — or, more precisely, the particular combination of them — could spell the difference between a fully engaged customer and a deeply annoyed one.

Mercury, a former BCG client, is not in the business of building technology, so its leaders decided to begin with open-source AI. Given that most such tools charge according to usage, the upfront fixed costs would be low. Mercury concentrated on how to integrate available AI solutions with its content management, fraud, and eligibility systems, and many other front- and back-end systems. The company then automated its marketing processes, again drawing on available AI tools but using its own code for all the tests needed to learn what worked for whom and for tracking past results. The system it built focused on managing hundreds of variables for targeting purposes and creating content in a microgranular way. Within six months the pilot had generated a 10% improvement in actions taken as a result of the fintech’s messages. Mercury knew it was on to something big.

AI is required to achieve precision and scale in personalisation. It can gather, analyse, and use enormous volumes of individual customer data and tailor the customer journey at every touch point. Mercury’s experience, and the experience of CVS and Starbucks (which we’ll explore in detail), debunks the prevailing notion that extracting value from AI solutions is a complicated technology-building exercise. That thinking keeps companies from capturing the power of AI. They needn’t build it; they just have to properly integrate it into a particular business context.