Why embracing accessibility will put your startup ahead of the curve

Next time you’re out having a coffee, sitting in the cinema or watching a game of footy, look around you.



Would you believe me if I told you that 46.6% of the people in that cafe, theatre or stadium are disabled and/or living with a chronic illness? That’s right, nearly half of us.



Not only is that true but so is this: of the more than 1000 disability discrimination complaints the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) received in 2019–20, 59% related either to the complainant’s employer or to a situation in which they were provided with goods, services or facilities.

In other words, businesses and those working within businesses were the most likely to discriminate against those with disabilities.

And why? One can make an educated guess that it relates to preconceived ideas about what it means to be disabled or chronically ill, to lack of awareness of or education about inclusion and diversity, or to lack of exposure to those with firsthand, lived experience of what everyday life is like with a disability or chronic illness. Ableism, in other words.

This is, paradoxically, pretty hard to fathom given the extreme prevalence of such ‘atypical’ circumstances.