Why listening is fundamental to leadership

During my career I’ve worked with hundreds of leaders – CEOs, CFOs, CHROs, CIOs, directors, associate directors, partners, operating unit leaders and other leaders of various titles and responsibilities. Their titles did little to reveal or reflect the quality of their leadership.

The leaders who made the greatest impression on me were those who were skilled listeners. These leaders made me feel like I mattered by listening to my contributions. It wasn’t that they always agreed with what I said. Rather, they reflected on what I said and furthered our conversations. Most importantly, they were mentally present and engaged in the conversation – whether physically or virtually.

Leaders who listen have the biggest impact. This impact is long lasting even in their absence. They make space for others and build connection. They are open to broadening their perspective by listening to others’ points of view and ideas. They become better informed, more knowledgeable and more connected to the breadth of issues that may be impacted by their leadership. They learn what is of importance to their team members, colleagues, clients and customers. They are open to learning and discovery, and recognise that they don’t have all the answers. They build their connectivity with others by listening and have a positive impact in doing so.

You can be a leader like this who inspires and motivates, connects and contributes, learns and grows. Let’s understand how.