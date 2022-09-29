Ethereum cryptocurrency crypto capital raise

Source: Executium/Unsplash

Finance
Mortaza Tollo

Why this startup cancelled its capital raise

Authors
Mortaza Tollo
4 minute Read

Deciding not to raise capital is a big decision for a startup with growth aspirations, and often one that is out of their hands ending in disaster.

Yet, it’s a difficult choice that we recently made despite interest from international investors. 

The sentiment for capital raising in startup land has fundamentally shifted as high profile companies slash valuations and cut jobs. For us, a self-custody cryptocurrency exchange, this has come at the same time as the “crypto winter” (downturn) which has further turned sentiment against similar businesses. 

Globally, as well as locally, it is a tough time to raise money at a fair valuation.

