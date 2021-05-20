Winning government tenders: The six most common errors

As many as six in 10 applications for government tenders don’t conform to the correct guidelines, and are not even considered as a result.

When you’re taking time and resources out of your business to apply for tenders, grants, or contracts, you don’t want to miss out on a technicality.

Here, Thomas Pollock, an expert on winning government business for SMEs, explains the six most common mistakes that SMEs make when writing formal submissions, and how to avoid making them yourself.

The article explains: