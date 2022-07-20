The six steps to help you build a successful workplace health and wellbeing program

Australia has seen an enormous amount of change in the workplace during the last 20 years — in no small part to the digitisation of the economy, automation, demographic changes, the gig economy, and more recently flexible work policies. However, while our work lives are digital enabled and may appear more “flexible”, The Black Dog Institute reports that one in six Australians are currently experiencing mental illness, most commonly depression and anxiety and is now the leading cause of sickness and long-term incapacity in Australia.

That means in a team of 100, approximately 16 team members may be facing mental health issues. The pandemic has compounded health and wellbeing concerns for businesses. Now more than ever, businesses must consider the health and wellbeing of staff (and directors) as a key strategy for business resilience.