The six steps to help you build a successful workplace health and wellbeing program
Australia has seen an enormous amount of change in the workplace during the last 20 years — in no small part to the digitisation of the economy, automation, demographic changes, the gig economy, and more recently flexible work policies. However, while our work lives are digital enabled and may appear more “flexible”, The Black Dog Institute reports that one in six Australians are currently experiencing mental illness, most commonly depression and anxiety and is now the leading cause of sickness and long-term incapacity in Australia.
That means in a team of 100, approximately 16 team members may be facing mental health issues. The pandemic has compounded health and wellbeing concerns for businesses. Now more than ever, businesses must consider the health and wellbeing of staff (and directors) as a key strategy for business resilience.
Coming out of a series of pandemic-enforced lockdowns, companies started asking themselves how they could effectively help their staff mentally recover from prolonged home isolation. Many businesses suffered from lack of team cohesion, creating a host of customer service issues.
In addition other lockdown fueled issues were materialising such as communications breakdowns, staff performance issues, and team instability caused in no small part by the ‘Great Resignation’. Immediate action was required by management to help team members.
Keep reading for freeLearn more