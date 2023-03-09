gitlab founders

How do you build the world’s largest all-remote company? GitLab CEO shares his insights

by Sid Sijbrandij

When Dmitriy Zaporozhets and I decided, in 2013, to launch an enterprise business around GitLab — the open-source collaborative software-development application that he’d designed and I’d been working on — it wasn’t with the intention of turning it into one of the world’s largest all-remote organisations. It was just that we lived 2,000 kilometers apart — he in Ukraine and I in the Netherlands — and our first hire was in Serbia. None of us wanted to move, so GitLab began its corporate life with a small, distributed workforce.

When we brought on a few more Netherlands-based team members, my house was initially our office. They came over each morning, we coded side by side, and then they went home. But within a few days we realised that we didn’t need to be colocated to work effectively, so the team dispersed.

By 2015 we had participated in a Y Combinator boot camp and were ready to expand our business into the United States. Our investors were supportive but suggested that we establish a U.S. headquarters, arguing that although our engineers might be able to work from anywhere, our sales and finance teams would have trouble doing so. I moved to the San Francisco Bay area, and we opened an office there. Again our new team members came in for a few days but then retreated to their homes or other workspaces. Again we saw that colocation wasn’t necessary for us to create and market a great product. Dmitriy and I made it official: GitLab would be an all-remote company.

