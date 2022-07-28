Yes You Can Drinks: How a former Olympian and his partner made their names on the non-alcoholic beverages scene

Yes You Can Drinks is the brainchild of Olympian Tyler Martin and his partner, Sophie Heatley, and is the outcome of an idea that came to the duo when Sophie was pregnant.

The idea was to create a premium non-alcoholic drinks range that tasted just like the alcoholic versions and, fast forward to nine months post-launch, the brand has taken out a swag of international awards and boosted its online sales by 400%.

But the journey from concept to creation wasn’t a simple one.

Martin and Heatley had to navigate confusing distribution channels, a COVID-19 summer and chose to reformulate their drinks almost as soon as they were launched.