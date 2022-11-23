What does your business stand for? Can you define its values?

For years, as scholars of organizational behaviour and as corporate consultants, we’ve researched what you might think of as the value of values. We’ve conducted dozens of studies designed to determine how a clear understanding of individual and organizational values can affect decision-making, motivation, relationships, well-being, leadership, and performance.

What we’ve discovered in this work is striking: When you align your organization’s values with both your strategy and the values of your employees— creating what we call values alignment — you reap all sorts of benefits: higher job satisfaction, lower turnover, better teamwork, more-effective communication, bigger contributions to the organization, more-productive negotiations, and, perhaps surprisingly, more diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Our favourite finding involved the impact of values alignment on the turnover of chief operating officers. When we studied the divisions of one multiunit organization, we found that COOs whose values alignment was low needed a salary increase of 40% to become as likely to stay in their jobs as those whose values alignment was high. Imagine that: An increase in values alignment had as great an effect as a 40% raise.

The stakes for organizations to get it right on values have never been higher. For years cultural and economic changes — many of them brought about by new technologies — have forced companies to reassess what they value in their relationships with their employees, their customers, and even their societies. The global pandemic and a renewed sense of urgency relating to issues of social justice have recently galvanized those efforts. Across industries and sectors, companies have been forced to ask themselves, “What do we stand for?” and “What binds us to one another and to the community?”