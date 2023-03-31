“A ‘new’ can come from anyone”: Zeller’s Ben Pfisterer shares five tips for building innovative startups
Melbourne-born fintech Zeller is on a mission to change the way small businesses handle payments. Unsatisfied with the options provided by the big banks, and newer players like Square, Ben Pfisterer was one of four co-founders to launch Zeller in 2020. Its growth was meteoric: despite launching in the depths of COVID-19 restrictions, the firm garnered a billion-dollar valuation just last year, and continues to roll out new features for small and growing enterprises.
In Pfisterer, Zeller also has a uniquely qualified CEO: having served at NAB, Visa, and Jack Dorsey’s Square, he has a firm belief in what drives true innovation.
In a candid chat with SmartCompany Plus, Pfisterer outlined several key factors to have contributed to his success, and Zeller’s ongoing progress.
Five insights from Zeller's Ben Pfisterer
Give yourself time to find a calling
Keep reading for freeLearn more