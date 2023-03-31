“A ‘new’ can come from anyone”: Zeller’s Ben Pfisterer shares five tips for building innovative startups

Melbourne-born fintech Zeller is on a mission to change the way small businesses handle payments. Unsatisfied with the options provided by the big banks, and newer players like Square, Ben Pfisterer was one of four co-founders to launch Zeller in 2020. Its growth was meteoric: despite launching in the depths of COVID-19 restrictions, the firm garnered a billion-dollar valuation just last year, and continues to roll out new features for small and growing enterprises.

In Pfisterer, Zeller also has a uniquely qualified CEO: having served at NAB, Visa, and Jack Dorsey’s Square, he has a firm belief in what drives true innovation.

In a candid chat with SmartCompany Plus, Pfisterer outlined several key factors to have contributed to his success, and Zeller’s ongoing progress.