Heaps Normal lands on Whole Foods shelves in ‘slow and steady’ US expansion

Slow and steady is winning the race for non-alcoholic beer maker Heaps Normal as the brand continues its venture into the US market.

Slow and steady is winning the race for non-alcoholic beer maker Heaps Normal as the brand continues its venture into the US, with co-founder and CEO Andy Miller confirming the team is “just taking it one small step at a time in the US right now”.

As of last week, one of those steps includes landing on the shelves at 140 Whole Foods stores in the Bay Area in California.

The limited promotion comes as a growing number of US bars, restaurants, music venues, bottleshops and grocery stores are choosing to stock the Aussie brand.

This cohort includes Old Mates, a new Australian pub, due to open in New York City in February 2025 that will be serving the Heaps Normal beer when it opens.

The pub is the brainchild of comedian and radio host Andy Lee, expat Eddy Buckingham, who is also the co-owner of Chinese Tuxedo in NYC’s Chinatown, and Bluestone Lane founder Nick Stone.

Heaps Normal “testing” the US market

Miller says the biggest piece of advice the Heaps Normal founders have gotten from Aussie friends who have successfully launched brands in the States is to not try and eat the whole elephant at once.

“We’re heeding that advice, starting small and testing the market,” he told SmartCompany this week.

“If it goes well, we’ll look at the rest of California and other markets where we feel like our positioning will resonate,” he says.

“We’re also currently available in a limited number of locations in Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia and New Zealand and we’re taking on those markets with the same slow and steady approach.”

The journey behind the independent and Australian-owned non-alcoholic beer company started in 2018, with co-founders Miller, Jordy Smith and Ben Holdstock officially launching the brand to the world two years later in order to change drinking culture.

At the time, there were only a few non-alcoholic beer brands available in Australia, recalls Miller.

“And it was an even rarer sight to catch one at your local pub,” Miller says.

“None of them seemed to cater to a drinker who was curious about a more mindful relationship with booze but who didn’t necessarily identify as sober.

“At the same time, there was a global shift towards mindful drinking that was gaining momentum.

“We’ve tried to tap into that momentum by creating a brand that celebrates people creating their own normal, without judgement.”

Changing how people “play and party”, one beer at a time

Miller says the US remains one of the global epicenters of music, arts and hospitality culture, and as a brand focused on questioning normal in these worlds, this is Heaps Normal going straight to the source.

“Despite the US being a much bigger non-alc market, we still think there’s a huge amount of space for us to help it grow by playing a pivotal role in redefining the way that people play and party,” he says.

Heaps Normal has been speaking with US retailers, distributors and customers over the past 12 months to “explore the potential of the US”, adds Miller.

“There’s been a lot of excitement about the brand and the beers and we’ve had a ton of great feedback.”

Miller says the founders are thrilled with how the brand and business has grown over the past four and a bit years in Australia, and remain committed to their mission to transform Australian drinking culture.

“We’ve seen massive changes in the normalisation of non-alc and sober-curious products and lifestyles but in the scheme of things, we’re still a drop in the Aussie beer ocean,” he says.

“We’re always playing with new products and ideas, like the launch of in-house record label, Heaps Normal Records, late last year, and we’ve got a bunch of fun stuff brewing for the next couple of years ahead.”

In March 2024, Heaps Normal collaborated with Australian toilet paper brand Who Gives a Crap on a new limited-edition beer Cheeky IPA, with the partnership promising to ‘direct 50% of profits to organisations that help build toilets in global regions with adequate sanitation.’

Miller adds that setting up a business in any market that you’re not familiar with can open a can of worms.

“From the complexities of exporting and importing a physical product, product and packaging compliance, and language barriers to the bigger picture stuff around understanding the culture of beer, drinking and partying and how our brand can fit in,” he says.

“Thankfully we have a great team who are super energised by the challenge of going global with our mission and shaking things up in new markets.

“It’s also so awesome to see the beer and the brand enjoyed through fresh eyes and lips. It’s like seeing your kid go on their first overseas trip — equal parts fear and joy.”

