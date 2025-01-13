Self-serve: Automatic convenience store opens at Australian Open

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

An automated convenience store is serving customers at the Australian Open, allowing tennis fans to purchase snacks and drinks without ever scanning a barcode or visiting a cashier.

The QuickServe store, sponsored by Mastercard, resembles other concession stands at stadiums and sporting events across the country.

But instead of traditional turnstiles and checkouts, it utilises monitoring technology from American scale-up AiFi that is capable of automatically tracking customers and their purchases.

SmartCompany visited the QuickServe store, located in the Australian Open’s Topcourt precinct, on Monday afternoon.

Entry is granted by tapping a debit or credit card on a terminal, which holds $1 as security.

AiFi’s system uses a cluster of overhead cameras to track shoppers as they peruse the shelves and pick up products.

Its digital backend turns each store into a 3D model, and anonymously tracks shoppers through the space.

The interior of the QuickServe store. Source: SmartCompany

Once shoppers make a selection and leave the store, the system automatically debits their card for the cost of the goods and refunds the deposit.

The system accurately detected the two products this reporter chose from the shelves.

In a separate test, the AiFi system refunded the $1 deposit even when no products were purchased.

The system is not entirely staffless — two attendants worked QuickServe store, stationed at the store’s entry and exit gates.

The threat of theft would loom over a fully staffless store, and while AiFi says its system can adapt to the needs of users, it seems unlikely that traditional POS terminals and checkout systems are going anywhere soon.

However, the technology did appear to perform as advertised, introducing Australian Open attendees to more automated retail systems in the future.

In a statement, Surin Fernando, senior vice president of Mastercard Australiasia’s customer solutions centre, said the QuickServe store shows how “frictionless” checkouts can operate in the physical retail space.

“Innovations in payments are driving the next generation of retail experiences, making transactions quicker, safer, and more convenient for everyone,” he said.

