Owners: Jeremy and Tabitha Fleming

Location: Kurnell, NSW

Industry: Retail and consumer products, and events and staging

Founded: 2015

Employees: 20

Website: stagekings.com.au

In March, events and set staging business Stagekings was working on a custom set piece for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, building the Ninja Warrior set, and putting giant cricket balls into position ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Then, gatherings of over 500 people were banned, and within a couple of days, almost every job the business had lined up was cancelled.

“We lost $4 million of work in a heartbeat, with nothing left,” say founders Jeremy and Tabitha Fleming.

But, the pair dusted themselves off and, seeing a gap in the market, made a rather unlikely pivot. They started designing and making desks for thousands of hastily-put-together home offices.

Within 72 hours, the IsoKing flat-packed desk, requiring no tools or fittings for assembly, was on the market.

Eight months later, the founders have a range of 60 products (including wooden Christmas trees) and more than 30,000 sales under their belts.

Such a dramatic change in the business came with a fair few challenges. Approaching a B2C business for the first time, the founders had to quickly figure out how to connect with their customers and build engagement on social media.

They were also trying to work with an overwhelmed courier industry that was “already, at best, mediocre”.

Rather than hold up deliveries, Jeremy and Tabitha called on their contacts in the events world, assembling a team of event freelancers turned delivery drivers.

“We were often delivering within three days of receiving orders, when the national retail chains were taking two to three weeks,” the founders recall.

This year has highlighted the risk of “having all your eggs in one basket” for these business owners — they’ve truly learnt the value of diversifying.

But the experience has also helped them pin down some of their values.

From day one, IsoKing has donated a portion of revenues from every desk sold to Support Act, an organisation that delivers crisis relief to people working in the entertainment sector, including physical and mental health support.

The business has also donated puzzle boards to aged care homes, and is helping raise money for The Smith Family Christmas Appeal. That ethos is here to stay.

“We hadn’t considered a philanthropic approach before, but it just seemed so appropriate to help others during COVID-19, and it has now become permanently ingrained in our business ethic.”