Owner: David King and Rachel Turner

Location: New South Wales

Industry: Retail and consumer products

Founded: 2001

Employees: 8

Website: sticky.com.au

Founded in 2001, boutique lolly store Sticky used the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to implement a creative and staggeringly successful social media marketing campaign.

Located in a central tourist precinct in Sydney, Sticky ordinarily relied on trade from foot traffic as well as catering weddings and corporate events. So, when the pandemic hit in March, the businesses shifted online to both sell its goods to existing customers and to find new ones.

“We began live-streaming our hand-crafted confectionery on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and eventually TikTok,” co-owner David King says.

Sticky’s streams now get hundreds of thousands of views from around the world, with 350,000 followers on Facebook, 100,000 on Instagram and 2.7 million followers on TikTok.

After two months of implementing its social media strategy, Sticky was operating at capacity, employing new staff, seeking extra space, and exporting 80% of its products internationally, primarily to the United States.

However, King doesn’t only use social media to put the spotlight on Sticky’s unique personality, its staff and, of course, the process of making sweets, he also uses it to give back to the community.



King created a group attached to the business’ Facebook page, called Sticky Friends, which now has about 8,600 members from all over the world, who share their feedback, stories and support with one another.



What’s more, using social media, Sticky raised money for the people of Beirut after the explosion, and for cancer victims through Dry July, and it promoted social distancing and virus awareness.

“Social media, for all its faults, has an amazing capacity to bring people together in goodwill as well,” King says.

Despite the initial challenges of rebuilding an online shop to cope with higher levels of traffic — the site crashed three times — the business has kept up with demand.

King says Sticky’s turnover for the 12 months since COVID-19 began is expected to be three times greater than the previous 12 months.

“Our silly little lolly shop has exploded and we are growing faster than we ever have,” he says.

Sticky’s success using social media to attract new customers and engage in social issues has earnt it a place on both the Agility and Community category shortlists.