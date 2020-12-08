Owner: James McGovern, Allias Grindrod and Scott Gooding

Location: Queensland

Industry: Hospitality and tourism

Founded: 2018

Employees: 8

Website: thegoodplace.co

The Good Place co-owner James McGovern says his health food cafe survived this year’s setbacks all thanks to its connection to the local community

Located in Buddina on the Sunshine Coast, The Good Place had only been open for two weeks before the federal government imposed restrictions in late-March.

So when foot traffic from the neighbouring shopping centre slowed down and indoor dining was no longer allowed, McGovern knew takeaway sales were not going to be enough to keep his new business afloat.

That’s when McGovern turned to the local community.

“Through social media and other digital channels, we reached out to local gym owners, operators and community leaders,” McGovern says.

McGovern used digital tools such as Zoom and social media to grow the brand’s online presence and establish partnerships with local businesses and organisations.

While restrictions played out, The Good Place created a range of healthy ready-meals, which it delivered to the homes of people in the community, while continuing to build local connections.

The cafe even launched some interesting events, including a bush tucker food event, and a socially distanced beach clean, which saw participants remove more than 30 large garbage bags of rubbish from the local beach before enjoying a free coffee.

“We engaged with the local Kabi Kabi tribe, the traditional custodians of Sunshine Coast land, and with their support and guidance, we ran a bush tucker degustation event,” McGovern explains.

McGovern also partnered with Buddina Community Garden to build a garden bed which the business now picks herbs and vegetables from to use in the kitchen and bar.

“Our connection to local community groups … has helped our cafe grow and exceed expectations,” McGovern says.

“From these online connections, we were able to form close bonds and irreplaceable friendships that became the foundational support for our business.”