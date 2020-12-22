Listen: SmartCompany Resilience Awards featured on Curveball podcast

Last week, as we revealed the winners of the inaugural SmartCompany Resilience Awards, I caught up with Deadset Studios founder Kellie Riordan to chat about these impressive businesses on her podcast Curveball.

In a special festive season bonus episode of the podcast, I told Kellie about the four winners — Stagekings, Work Healthy Australia, Sticky and The Good Place — and why SmartCompany itself chose to move away from our traditional Smart50 Awards to something new and different.

To listen to the episode, click here.

You can also catch-up with two earlier Curveball interviews with Paul Scurrah from Virgin Australia and Carman’s founder Carolyn Creswell.

And to read about all the businesses that were shortlisted in this year’s Resilience Awards, click on the profile available from this page.