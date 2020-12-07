Owner: Alex Zaccaria, Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys

Location: Melbourne

Industry: Marketing and communications

Founded: 2016

Employees: 42

Website: linktr.ee.com

For Linktree co-founder Alex Zaccaria, this year has taught him not to underestimate the importance of team culture in creating and sustaining a successful business.



While the marketing and communications company grew this year, with the team expanding from 12 to 45 employees, Zaccaria says one of his primary focuses was on mitigating the mental and physical toll the pandemic restrictions placed on his Melbourne-based team.



So, to ensure morale remained high, and new staff members were successfully onboarded, Zaccaria put more than a couple of activities in place.

Linktree staff were offered one day of paid leave following the extension of the stage four lockdown in Victoria, an additional two days of paid leave when the lockdown ended, and mental health leave with ‘no questions asked’.



Staff were also given access to meditation and coaching platforms Smiling Mind and Uprise, and would come together for virtual social activities such as weekly ‘doughnut meetings’ in which two people from different teams would chat about non-work-related things.

Zaccaria says he used monthly pulse surveys to help tune into the team and check-in on how everyone was feeling.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with particularly high scores in recommending Linktree as a great place to work, feelings of acceptance and inclusion in the team, and great pride in the work the business is doing,” Zaccaria says.

“The impact of this momentum and drive can be felt across the team as we hire steadily across all areas of the business,” he says.