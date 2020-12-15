SmartCompany Resilience Awards winners announced

Today we’re excited to announce the winners of our inaugural SmartCompany Resilience Awards.

Resilience is about problem-solving and flexibility.

It’s about rebounding from disappointments and being able to roll with the punches.

It’s also about absorbing the unexpected and being present to new possibilities and connections.

This year, we are celebrating members of the Australian SME community that embody these qualities, and then some.

The four winners were selected by a judging panel that included Australian small business and family enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell, COSBOA chief executive Peter Strong, Salesforce area vice president Adrian Towsey, and caradvice.com.au founder Alborz Fallah.

Our shortlisted businesses were ranked by each judge independently and their scores were then tallied to determine the winners.

The winner of our Adaptation category is New South Wales-based Stagekings, which made an unlikely pivot from events and set staging to making and selling flat-packed desks for the many Australians working from home.

In the People category, regional business Work Healthy Australia took out the top position for its focus on keeping its team connected and productive during Victoria’s multiple lockdowns.

The Community award was given to Sunshine Coast eatery The Good Place, which fostered connections with the local community during the pandemic.

Finally, Sydney confectionary store Sticky took home the Agility award for the way it has embraced social media, particularly TikTok, to open up a whole new frontier for its business.

Thank you to each and every business that entered this year’s awards — we appreciate you taking the time to tell us about your experiences this year. Thanks too to our expert judging panel who helped select the winners, and to our awards sponsor Salesforce.

The winners of the 2020 SmartCompany Resilience Awards are listed below. Click through to read more about each of the businesses.

Adaptation

Stagekings

People

Work Healthy Australia

Community

The Good Place

Agility

Sticky