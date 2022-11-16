37 Acoustic Blinds and Curtains REVENUE: $2.31 million GROWTH: 35% FOUNDER: Cameron West, 34; Peter Watkins, 36; Richard Macalister, 72 HEAD OFFICE: Artamon, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2019 EMPLOYEES: 11 INDUSTRY: Consumer goods https://acousticblindsandcurtains.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

The second window furnishing business that founders Cameron West, Peter Watkins and Richard Macalister have started in the past five years, Acoustic Blinds and Curtains’ core vision is to fight noise pollution.

With prolonged noise exposure set to increase due to urbanisation, the business came about as an innovative way to solve a problem that affects millions of people every day.

Growth

With a printed roller blind business under their belts, the co-founders knew they had the experience and contacts to plug a gap in the acoustic window furnishing market.

However, despite significant search traffic for its products and a dearth of actual consumer solutions, Acoustic Blinds and Curtains struggled to grow during the pandemic as lockdowns dragged.

The company not only survived the pandemic but went a step further, growing by 35% in the last 12 months.

Where to next?

Thanks to its market-leading products and testing capabilities, Acoustic Blinds and Curtains has developed solutions that can reduce perceived noise levels by up to 50%.

Now, with the company in the process of developing a custom noise-reduction solution that will include a patented lining and tracking system, the co-founders expect to see the business grow by 50% over the current financial year.