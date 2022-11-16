12 Arrow Digital REVENUE: $829,000 GROWTH: 94% FOUNDER: Jasmine Batra, 50 HEAD OFFICE: Melbourne, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2007 EMPLOYEES: 15 INDUSTRY: Marketing and advertising https://arrowdigital.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

After working in a publicly listed company, Arrow Digital founder Jasmine Batra saw the key to one early-stage company outpacing others in the same sector: strong marketing.

Combining what she had learned in the corporate world with her expertise in the tech and IT spaces, she was perfectly positioned to leverage mobile marketing when the first iPhone launched in 2007.

Growth

Arrow Digital has since evolved. From 2014, Batra has helped clients who want more 1:1 assistance to manage internal marketing themselves, which evolved into a full-scale mentoring service with 18 to 20 clients per year.

She’s also created the Big Leap three-month accelerator program, which works with Australian tech-enabled starters run by migrant and often female entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds to help expand and validate their businesses in India, while navigating unconscious bias in Australia.

Where to next?

With the accelerator program backed by AusIndustry, Latrobe University and Investible, Arrow Digital plans to work with more than 100 companies in the next 12 months, and 1000 in the next decade.

That’s part of its stated aim to become the go-to consultation company for businesses expanding internationally.

Batra has previously knocked down offers for the business, and plans to instead acquire a marketing business offering complementary services.