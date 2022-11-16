11 Bi3 Technologies REVENUE: $4.87 million GROWTH: 110% FOUNDER: Shahnewaz Khan, 40; Rodney Agassi, 42; Thiru Ps, 39; Michael Tanuhardja, 42 HEAD OFFICE: Sydney, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2018 EMPLOYEES: 75 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://bi3technologies.com WEBSITE:

How it started

Bi3 Technologies’ four co-founders Shahnewaz Khan, Rodney Agassi, Thiru PS and Michael Tanuhardja had been working in the data and analytics industry long enough to realise they were better than a lot of other operators in their area.

When launching their company they set out to offer businesses a much faster time to market with data and analytics projects, which they felt didn’t need to be an extremely long process.

Growth

The challenge was to convince large corporate entities to trust them over the big four accounting firms and other established consulting services, particularly when data is such a valuable asset.

While average year-on-year revenue growth for the business over three years is a very respectable 64%, the company grew by an astounding 110% over the past 12 months, adding 40 new employees to more than double its headcount.

Where to next?

The co-founders are aiming to increase employee numbers in middle management roles, which have not kept pace with the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, they have no plans on exiting the business and are only focused on growth.