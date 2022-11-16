35 Bon Maxie REVENUE: $2.65 million GROWTH: 37% FOUNDER: Clare Spelta, 35 HEAD OFFICE: Birkdale, Queensland YEAR FOUNDED: 2015 EMPLOYEES: 4 INDUSTRY: Retail https://www.bonmaxie.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Founder Clare Spelta was simply trying to bring in an extra $100 per month while on maternity leave and caring for her son when she began her business journey. But her original business, a custom portrait company, was time-intensive and not scalable.

The eureka moment came while she was scrambling one morning to find a matching pair of earrings. Spelta did her research, spotted a gap in the market, and the Bon Maxie accessories brand was born.

Growth

The growth of Bon Maxie has been organic and driven by market demands. Spelta began handmaking aesthetically pleasing earring holders to store jewellery in a quick, organised and stylish way. Before she knew it, she had to scale up and start working with a contract manufacturer.

Today, Box Maxie has four employees and the brand encompasses a suite of handy accessories, from bags to desk planners to space-saving coat hangers.

Where to next?

Next on the agenda is a Bon Maxie app to cut through the clutter of email and SMS marketing. An eye to expand into the US via a distributor and equity buy-in is also on the table.

Spelta is excited about the potential of further tapping into micro-influencing and utilising Bon Maxie’s existing customer base for content.