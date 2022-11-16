19 Buttoned Up Events REVENUE: $3.05 million GROWTH: 64% FOUNDER: Julian Haines HEAD OFFICE: Fitzroy, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2016 EMPLOYEES: 8 INDUSTRY: Other https://buttonedupevents.com.au/ WEBSITE:

How it started

Beginning as bespoke bucks party planning brand The Bucks Co, founder Julian Haines saw a gap in the market for less-than-typical experiences filled with “great mates having great times”.

Two years later the company repeated the model with House of Hens and launched corporate events planning service Team Days.

Growth

Rising from 37th place in the 2021 Smart50 Awards to reach 19th this year, Buttoned Up Events has seen most of its growth come from its corporate offering, as its annual count of 500 bucks events and 450 hens nights remain steady.

In 2020 Team Days was joined by Team Days Virtual, finding a niche as company executives struggled to find ways to keep their employees connected during the pandemic — think virtual casino nights, game shows, murder mysteries and cooking classes.

In 2022 the company expanded again, adding corporate-retreat focussed Team Days Retreats.

Where to next?

Haines sees the corporate retreat space as the company’s big area of focus for 2023, backed up by a new client portal finalised over the last year.

The Buttoned Up Events team will have their own corporate retreat in Queenstown, New Zealand in 2023, which Haines hopes will inspire new ideas for the next phase of growth.