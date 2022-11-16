41 Causeis REVENUE: $2.59 million GROWTH: 31% FOUNDER: Michelle Lelempsis, 41; John Lelempsis, 41 HEAD OFFICE: Hamilton, Queensland YEAR FOUNDED: 2010 EMPLOYEES: 16 INDUSTRY: Professional services https://causeis.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

After working in Australian non-profits for more than a decade, Causeis co-founder Michelle Lelempsis felt there was a distinct lack of technology experts serving the industry.

So, with John Lelempsis she launched digital consultancy Causeis in 2010 to provide boutique services to industry bodies, and now represents more than half a million Australian working professionals, including medical professionals, lawyers, architects, teachers and more.

Growth

Popularity for Causeis’s services grew quickly and the co-founders knew the business had great potential to grow as an industry disruptor.

Two consultants joined in 2017, while John became director of operations to steer the business’ growth and stability.

In 2019, Causeis repositioned itself in the market and has since grown 20–30% year-on-year across revenue, staff and clients. The business now has 16 full-time staff with multiple positions under recruitment, a six-month consulting pipeline and over 55 association clients.

Where to next?

Causeis is in a strong position to leverage its presence for new market growth. Over the next 12 months, its primary focus is to continue its existing growth strategy while improving its consulting services.

The co-founders believe this will enable clientele growth of a further 20%, with expansion into New Zealand and North America on the horizon.