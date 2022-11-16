23 Cube Online REVENUE: $13.11 million GROWTH: 57% FOUNDER: Tony Van-Eyk, 34 HEAD OFFICE: Rosebery, NSW YEAR FOUNDED: 2017 EMPLOYEES: 100+ INDUSTRY: Software and internet http://www.cubeonline.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Marketing and customer experience platform Cube Online was founded in 2017 by Tony Van-Eyk, initially aimed at helping local businesses, before expanding in scope.

He quickly realised that Australian businesses needed help with generating local leads and reviews, automating tasks and gaining useful insights while managing their online footprint from a central place.

Growth

With the stated goal of “making online easy” for business owners, Cube Online has had rapid success, turning over $1 million in revenue after just one year of trading.

It now has more than 3000 users and in the past 12 months expanded into London as it grew its revenue from $8.39 million to more than $13 million.

That was not a one-off spurt either, as the business has grown by an average of 76% year-on-year over the past three years.

Where to next?

The company now has more than 100 employees after adding 55 full-time staff in the past 12 months.

Van-Eyk has his eye set on New Zealand and Asia next while investing more in marketing and advertising.

As for exit plans, he’s been firm since the company’s last Smart50 appearance — either an IPO or sale, but not before it hits the target of 10,000 customers.