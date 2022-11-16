44 Ekam Global REVENUE: $2.34 million GROWTH: 20% FOUNDER: Raghveer Singh Badech, 42 HEAD OFFICE: Epping, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2016 EMPLOYEES: 3 INDUSTRY: Wholesale and distribution http://www.ekamglobal.com.au WEBSITE:

How it started

Before founding Ekam Global, Raghveer Singh had plenty of firsthand experience in screwcap manufacturing from his time in India.

When he moved to Australia in 2016, he quickly spotted a gap in the food packaging industry. While major players were focused on serving high-value clientele, the small- to medium-sized food manufacturers were left with few options.

Growth

While the early days were spent focusing on the Victorian and New South Wales markets, Singh subsequently strengthened his supply chains in Queensland and South Australia, which coincided with rapid customer growth and the addition of key food manufacturing clientele.

Ekam Global’s success is down to Singh’s persistence and resilience in penetrating a challenging market. He began developing a generic product portfolio in his 3PL warehouse and pushed potential customers to trial those products at no upfront cost.

This pay-as-you-use service helped foster trust and grow the brand across Australia.

Where to next?

Ekam Global plans to continue adding new product categories to its portfolio, with rigid plastic packaging its most recent offering.

Singh plans to explore local manufacturing for metal and rigid plastic packaging — a step towards partial backwards integration that will ultimately mean Ekam can reduce its import dependency and spread its risk.