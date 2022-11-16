31 Fresho REVENUE: $3.3 million GROWTH: 45% FOUNDER: Huw Birrell, 41; James Andronis, 43 HEAD OFFICE: Melbourne, Victoria YEAR FOUNDED: 2014 EMPLOYEES: 62 INDUSTRY: Hospitality https://www.fresho.com WEBSITE:

How it started

Huw Birrell wanted to transform the food industry for the benefit of people and the planet when he joined forces with former Clamms Seafood CEO James Andronis, a 20-year veteran of the industry. Fresho was born: a way to digitise B2B food ordering between venues and suppliers.

Fresho immediately served as a way to connect suppliers and venues fed up with an outdated industry, offering a significantly easier way to do business without breaking the bank.

Growth

Leveraging its combined network, the Fresho team signed a number of suppliers and received its first capital raise of $3.1 million. The business launched in New Zealand in 2018 and by the end of 2019 had its second capital raise of $6 million.

Two more capital raises followed ($5 million and $14 million) before Fresho introduced its first board of directors and grew its team to more than 60 globally.

Where to next?

Fresho’s rapid growth has continued into the UK, and the business is looking to penetrate the US market by the end of 2022 — starting from an already established Los Angeles user base.

Birrell and Andronis expect to invest in technology for future scale, increase development capacity, advance tech to accelerate uptake and move payments from 5% GMV to 25% over the coming period.